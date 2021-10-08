We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OLN vs. RDSMY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Chemical - Diversified sector have probably already heard of Olin (OLN - Free Report) and Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Olin and Koninklijke DSM NV are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that OLN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
OLN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.54, while RDSMY has a forward P/E of 34.07. We also note that OLN has a PEG ratio of 0.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RDSMY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33.
Another notable valuation metric for OLN is its P/B ratio of 3.83. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RDSMY has a P/B of 4.22.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to OLN's Value grade of B and RDSMY's Value grade of C.
OLN is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that OLN is likely the superior value option right now.