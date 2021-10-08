We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UAW Employees Ratify Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) New Labor Deal
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF - Free Report) new three-year labor contract with the United AutoWorkers (“UAW”) for Rockport Works operation has been recently ratified by its employees represented by the UAW Local 3044. The contract is effective from Oct 1, 2021 through Sep 30, 2024. It will cover roughly 350 UAW-represented workers at Rockport.
The company stated that it is pleased to continue its commitment to good-paying middle class jobs with a new labor agreement at Rockport. Its local team at Rockport is committed to the long-term health and success of the company, the country as well as the environment.
It embraces its Unions as partners and allows for participation in its success. With the latest deal, the company will be able to maintain its competitive cost structure in flat-rolled steel relative to any of its peers, the company stated.
Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have skyrocketed 174.6% in a year compared with a 6.6% rise of the industry.
Cleveland-Cliffs, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA of around $1.8 billion for the third quarter. It also expects free cash flows of $1.4 billion for the quarter. The company also raised full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $5.5 billion. Demand for steel remains solid and the company continues to negotiate its contract businesses with several clients in different sectors, Cleveland-Cliffs noted.
