Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake Deployed by Japan-Based CARDNET

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( HPE Quick Quote HPE - Free Report) recently announced that the Japan-based credit card payment services provider, CARDNET, selected its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to support the growing digital payment and settlement services in the country.
Per the agreement, HPE’s GreenLake will enhance the payment firm’s performance, capacity and availability to address market volatility. This, in turn, will accelerate uptake of online payments. HPE will deliver the payment system collaborating with Tokyo’s TIC Inc.
Based on a pay-per-use model, CARDNET will be modernizing its settlement platform by utilizing HPE’s Superdome Flex server for in-memory processing and mission-critical capabilities. Further, CARDNET will be leveraging HPE XP8 Storage for high-performance storage.
CARDNET is one of the leading credit card network and processing services in Japan. It offers unhindered purchasing experiences to the credit card holders. It acts as an intermediary between the financial companies, merchants and credit card companies, promoting cashless transactions.
With GreenLake’s fast and efficient hybrid cloud services, CARDNET will be able to better manage critical settlement services with agility and scalability. CARDNET aims to process large volumes of credit card transactions through the platform.
The edge-to-cloud platform offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure administration of applications and data. HPE GreenLake Platform added more than 90 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to 1000.
HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. During the second quarter, the platform-as-a-service company reported that 70% of its total revenues came from outside the United States.
Earlier this week, Ireland-based global airports and travel retail group, daa, selected HPE’s GreenLake to power its mission-critical operational services amid the pandemic induced turmoil.
Last month, South Korea-based SK Inc. C&C selected GreenLake to transform an internal virtual desktop infrastructure system into a new cloud service. Prior to that, HPE signed a $2-billion contract with the National Security Agency to deliver high performance computing technology services through GreenLake.
Previously in August, HPE collaborated with the largest Australian container terminal operator, Patrick Terminals, to power the sea operator’s IT infrastructure through GreenLake.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
HPE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include
Square ( SQ Quick Quote SQ - Free Report) , Avnet ( AVT Quick Quote AVT - Free Report) and Salesforce ( CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Square, Avnet and Salesforce is currently pegged at 31.4, 25.4% and 16.8%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake Deployed by Japan-Based CARDNET
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) recently announced that the Japan-based credit card payment services provider, CARDNET, selected its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to support the growing digital payment and settlement services in the country.
Per the agreement, HPE’s GreenLake will enhance the payment firm’s performance, capacity and availability to address market volatility. This, in turn, will accelerate uptake of online payments. HPE will deliver the payment system collaborating with Tokyo’s TIC Inc.
Based on a pay-per-use model, CARDNET will be modernizing its settlement platform by utilizing HPE’s Superdome Flex server for in-memory processing and mission-critical capabilities. Further, CARDNET will be leveraging HPE XP8 Storage for high-performance storage.
CARDNET is one of the leading credit card network and processing services in Japan. It offers unhindered purchasing experiences to the credit card holders. It acts as an intermediary between the financial companies, merchants and credit card companies, promoting cashless transactions.
With GreenLake’s fast and efficient hybrid cloud services, CARDNET will be able to better manage critical settlement services with agility and scalability. CARDNET aims to process large volumes of credit card transactions through the platform.
The edge-to-cloud platform offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure administration of applications and data. HPE GreenLake Platform added more than 90 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to 1000.
HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. During the second quarter, the platform-as-a-service company reported that 70% of its total revenues came from outside the United States.
Earlier this week, Ireland-based global airports and travel retail group, daa, selected HPE’s GreenLake to power its mission-critical operational services amid the pandemic induced turmoil.
Last month, South Korea-based SK Inc. C&C selected GreenLake to transform an internal virtual desktop infrastructure system into a new cloud service. Prior to that, HPE signed a $2-billion contract with the National Security Agency to deliver high performance computing technology services through GreenLake.
Previously in August, HPE collaborated with the largest Australian container terminal operator, Patrick Terminals, to power the sea operator’s IT infrastructure through GreenLake.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
HPE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Square (SQ - Free Report) , Avnet (AVT - Free Report) and Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Square, Avnet and Salesforce is currently pegged at 31.4, 25.4% and 16.8%, respectively.