Why CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock is Falling Today

Shares of leading gene editing company CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP - Free Report) are sliding on Friday, down about 4.8% in midday trading Friday and on its way to a losing week. CRSP has fallen over 11% week-to-date so far. CRISPR’s recent downward move also follows a weak performance in September when the stock fell 10.4%.

What’s behind the slump?

There doesn’t seem to be any business or operations-specific news that’s driving CRSP down, but rather investors are continuing to cash out of speculative and high-growth plays. Growth stocks were hit particularly hard last month as inflation worries, rising bond yields, and other macroeconomic factors weighed on markets.

Despite the recent bout of volatility, CRISPR Therapeutics and gene-editing technology still holds a ton of promise. But current and potential investors should be cautious; CRSP is a high-risk, high-reward stock and there could be some major up or down swings on the horizon.


