Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 11, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Share of Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) gained 4.3% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2021 loss of $0.43 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.45.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s (CCXI - Free Report) shares surged 96% after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration has given approval to its Anca-associated vasculitis therapy.
  • Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO - Free Report) plummeted 46.1% after the Food and Drug Administration put a hold on its cancer drug trials after chromosomal abnormality was detected in a single patient.
  • Shares of Walmart, Inc. (WMT - Free Report) advanced 0.3% after the retailer announced it holiday season plans that include the launch of a direct-to-home wine delivery service.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) - free report >>

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) - free report >>

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) - free report >>

Published in

retail tech-stocks