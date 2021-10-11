Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NEXA surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Moving Average Chart for NEXA

Shares of NEXA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 22.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that NEXA could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at NEXA's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NEXA for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today