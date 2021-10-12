We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Digital Turbine is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 647 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 7.03% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, APPS has moved about 37.99% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 19.29% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Digital Turbine is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 131 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.15% so far this year, so APPS is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on APPS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.