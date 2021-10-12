We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Textron (TXT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Textron (TXT - Free Report) . TXT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
TXT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.69. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TXT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.92. Within the past year, TXT's PEG has been as high as 6.49 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.95.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TXT has a P/S ratio of 1.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.38.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Textron is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TXT feels like a great value stock at the moment.