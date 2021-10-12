We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Hello Group Inc. (MOMO - Free Report) provides mobile-based social and entertainment services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Lear Corporation (LEA - Free Report) designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG - Free Report) provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Tenneco Inc. (TEN - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.
