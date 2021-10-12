We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AbbVie (ABBV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) closed at $110.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.22% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABBV as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 29, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ABBV to post earnings of $3.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.45 billion, up 12.03% from the year-ago period.
ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.66 per share and revenue of $56.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.89% and +23.46%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. ABBV currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ABBV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.47, so we one might conclude that ABBV is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ABBV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.