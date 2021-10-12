We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $15.09, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.65 billion, down 5.93% from the year-ago period.
F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $127.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +287.8% and +10.08%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% lower within the past month. F is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, F is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.21, which means F is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.