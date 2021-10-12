We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $58.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.35% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
GM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GM is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 76.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.14 billion, up 1.85% from the year-ago period.
GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $133.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.82% and +8.83%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.49% lower within the past month. GM is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note GM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.21, so we one might conclude that GM is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.