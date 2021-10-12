We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nucor (NUE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Nucor (NUE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.62, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel company had lost 12.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
NUE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.93, up 1000% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.1 billion, up 104.91% from the year-ago period.
NUE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.29 per share and revenue of $35.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +537.43% and +76.46%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NUE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.13% higher within the past month. NUE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note NUE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.32.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NUE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.