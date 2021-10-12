We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed at $42.06, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.89% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 8.36% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.41 billion, up 84.74% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $80.86 billion, which would represent changes of +83.78% and +69.71%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.73% higher. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note PFE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.47, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.