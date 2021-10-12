We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed at $47.25, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.25% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
PHM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PHM to post earnings of $1.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.56 billion, up 20.42% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $14.21 billion, which would represent changes of +42.28% and +28.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PHM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.55% lower. PHM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note PHM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.42, so we one might conclude that PHM is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.