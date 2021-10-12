We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed at $37.25, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 25.86% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
AMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.48, up 91.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $768.8 million, up 543.35% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.75 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +82.97% and +100.65%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.