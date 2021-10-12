We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AutoNation (AN) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
AutoNation (AN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $117.60, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.
Heading into today, shares of the auto retailer had gained 13% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
AN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AN to post earnings of $4.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 82.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.49 billion, up 20.15% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.97 per share and revenue of $25.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +124.3% and +27.19%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.63% higher. AN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, AN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.
Investors should also note that AN has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.