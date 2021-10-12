We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Daseke (DSKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Daseke (DSKE - Free Report) closed at $9.98, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.91% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
DSKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 3.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $420.05 million, up 11.77% from the prior-year quarter.
DSKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3900% and +6.47%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DSKE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DSKE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DSKE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.04.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.