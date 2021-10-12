We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Robust Comps Growth Likely to Aid Domino's (DPZ) Q3 Earnings
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 14, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%.
Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.11, suggesting growth of 24.9% from the prior-year quarter. Over the past seven days, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 0.6%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.03 billion, suggesting an improvement of 6.8% from the prior-year reported figure.
Factors to Note
The company’s third-quarter top line is likely to have been aided by robust international and domestic comparable sales. Ticket and order growth may have driven comps in the quarter to be reported. Second-quarter fiscal 2021 marked the 110th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales in its international business.
Solid digital ordering system and higher global retail sales might have contributed to the third-quarter performance. Focus on robust international expansion bodes well. The company continues to witness growth in terms of its carryout and the delivery businesses. It has also been emphasizing on Car Side Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee with awareness campaigns.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for domestic revenues from franchise advertising and supply chain is pegged at $115 million and $606 million, suggesting an improvement of 6.5% and 5.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. Domestic company-owned stores’ revenues are anticipated to be $117 million, indicating an improvement of 3.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for international franchise royalties and fees stands at $68 million, indicating growth of 23.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Increase in revenues in its U.S. franchise business might have contributed to the operating margin. In second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s operating margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) year over year to 39.5%.
Domino's Pizza Inc Price and EPS Surprise
Domino's Pizza Inc price-eps-surprise | Domino's Pizza Inc Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Domino's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Domino's has an Earnings ESP of -0.06%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Domino's carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates
Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.45% and a Zacks Rank #1.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +91.62% and a Zacks Rank #3.