Energy ETF (FRAK) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of FRAK are up approximately 211.6% from their 52-week low of $52.00/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

FRAK In Focus

The underlying MVIS Global Unconventional Oil & Gas Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in the exploration, development, extraction, and/or production of unconventional oil and natural gas.The fund charges 54 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

Oil and gas prices have been super-sturdy lately.  Oil is hovering around a $80 level. The recent rally has been driven by supply disruptions and storage drawdowns as well as growing demand with the easing of pandemic restrictions. Meanwhile, natural gas prices spiked to a seven-year high buoyed by the growing concerns over tight winter supplies.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 161.89. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.


energy etfs