Image: Bigstock
DOW Introduces Dowsil Coating for Better PCB Protection
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) recently launched the Dowsil CC-2588 Conformal Coating, a tough, abrasion-resistant silicone-based protective material for printed circuit boards (PCBs) and electronic components that will act as a shield against high humidity and corrosion.
This protective coating, offering extremely low volatile organic compounds, scores high on reliability, toughness, scratch-resistance, and is virtually odorless. It saves on energy consumption as it cures at room temperatures instead of ovens. It supports the spraying required for higher productivity and allows for automated inspection equipment that uses ultraviolet rays to identify any gap in the coating. It also has properties that ensure rapid drying, easy viscosity and can keep coils from loosening and provide cushioning against stress.
The new Dowsil material offers similar features as traditional silicones but is deemed to be superior as the latter lacks abrasion resistance due to the rubbery nature. The new material comes with a durometer of 76 Shore A and provides good adhesion without the delamination and darkening effects. Lab testing has proven that the coating meets the desired requirements for insulation resistance and dielectric withstanding voltage.
Dow is a prominent player in the chemical space along with Eastman Chemical Company (EMN - Free Report) , Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) , and PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) . It stated that the new protective coating material, with its unique features, is a vital addition to its existing portfolio as the product caters to client needs in the manufacturing and assembly line of PCBs. Dow will market the product globally through its broad network of distribution partners.
In its last-quarter earnings call, the company said that moving ahead it expects earnings momentum from additional improvements in consumer spending, industrial production, and international travel. With the ongoing global economic recovery, Dow noted that it is well-placed to continue capturing value with its differentiated materials science portfolio and participation in fast-growing markets.