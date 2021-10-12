Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 12, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) declined 4.2% after the company was compelled to cancel over 1,800 flights over the weekend owing to inclement weather and staff shortages.
  • Deere & Company’s (DE - Free Report) shares declined 3.1% after a tentative contract agreement was rejected by its workers represented by the United Auto Workers Union.
  • Shares of Apple, Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) declined less than 1% after it urged a judge to delay changes to its App Store, which would from now allow app developers to bypass its in-app payment system.
  • Aspen Technology, Inc.’s (AZPN - Free Report) shares rallied 12.3% after the company announced that it has entered a deal to merge with two software businesses of Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) worth around $11 billion.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) - free report >>

Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture airlines computers fang tech-stocks