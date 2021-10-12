We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Knowles (KN) Introduces Development Kit for Voice Integration
Knowles Corp. (KN - Free Report) recently introduced the AISonic IA8201 Raspberry Pi Development Kit that enables voice, audio edge processing, and machine learning (ML) listening capabilities in systems used by different industries.
With this kit, product designers from original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies have a single tool to streamline the development and testing of technology that augments voice integration.
Product designers can prototype innovations to address emerging use cases, including ML listening and real-time audio processing.
Households that have a broadband connection prefer using voice control for their connected devices. Knowles’ avant-garde solutions enable voice recognition in a cost-effective and easy-to-use manner.
The kit has been built around the Knowles AISonic IA8201 Audio Edge Processor OpenDSP to address low-power and high-performance audio processing needs. The audio edge processor combines two Tensilica-based audio-centric DSP cores.
The IA8201 has 1 MB of RAM on-chip that allows for high bandwidth processing of ML use cases and memory to support multiple algorithms for an ideal experience. The kit includes a library of on-board audio algorithms. It features TensorFlow Lite Micro SDK for fast prototyping and product development for AI and ML applications.
It also has an option for two or three pre-integrated Knowles Everest microphones based on product design needs. By offering built-in microphone arrays that support the audio capabilities, OEMs are provided with a high-quality all-in-one development solution.
Knowles boasts a leading position across a broad range of growing end markets. It is focused on high-value products to improve gross margin and operating leverage.
The company is well-poised to benefit from its capabilities in digital signal processing and algorithms. It is witnessing robust MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand.
