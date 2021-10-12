In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
FTI Consulting (FCN) Hires Senior Managing Director in Australia
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN - Free Report) has recently appointed Kumar Padisetti as a senior managing director in the Economic Consulting segment, based in Melbourne.
Padisetti is an energy expert with more than 20 years of experience. His areas of expertise include development of energy infrastructure, energy transition, carbon markets, market modeling, demand and energy price forecasts, merger and acquisition advice, portfolio analysis, unregulated revenue growth, commercial and financial analysis, policy advice, market disruption, risk management, and strategic positioning. He has held several senior positions in big energy companies in Australia and New Zealand.
Before joining FTI Consulting, Padisetti was a partner in the Financial Advisory practice at Deloitte Access Economics. He also spearheaded the future of energy and renewables for the Asia Pacific region, in Deloitte. Before Deloitte, Padisetti was a partner at Saha International, overseeing the company’s Energy and Resources practice in Australasia.
Robert Southern, a senior managing director and head of Australia Economic & Financial Consulting at FTI Consulting, stated, “His extensive experience and knowledge of the energy sector combined with his commercial and financial acumen and technical expertise will enhance our local capabilities and offering to our clients.”
The appointment appears to be a part of FTI Consulting’s efforts to enhance its employee skill set, improve offerings and compete better with the likes of Huron Consulting (HURN - Free Report) , CRA International (CRAI - Free Report) and Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) . It makes sense as structural change has become a necessity in the rapidly evolving global markets, and management teams look to fend off rivals, protect intellectual property rights and transform businesses via M&A, divestiture and other restructuring activities.