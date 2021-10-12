We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM - Free Report) operates a membership-based primary care platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
FMC Corporation (FMC - Free Report) is an agricultural sciences company that provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL - Free Report) operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.
Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO - Free Report) operates as a natural resource development and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.
