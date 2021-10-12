We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Blackstone (BX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Blackstone (BX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Blackstone is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 908 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 3.39% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BX has moved about 76.73% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 20.41% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Blackstone is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, BX belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.47% this year, meaning that BX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.