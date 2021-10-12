We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of XOM and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
Exxon Mobil is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 27.13% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, XOM has gained about 49.35% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 35.93%. This means that Exxon Mobil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, XOM belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46.09% so far this year, meaning that XOM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on XOM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.