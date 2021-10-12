We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Top Charts to Start Earnings Season
Earnings season officially starts this week with the big banks leading off the charge.
We’ll hear from all four of the largest American banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.
But there’s plenty more to keep an eye on outside of the financials as there’s a diverse group of large cap companies also reporting this week.
These 5 companies have the top charts of the week. One hasn’t missed in 5 years, not even during the pandemic, and another one is up 105% in 2021.
Can those who “won” in 2020 keep winning in 2021 and beyond?
1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) has beat 5 quarters in a row. Considered one of the “top” banks in the country, investors have pushed the shares up 31% year-to-date. They’re at new all-time highs. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 12. Is this just the start of its next big rally?
2. UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. It’s so consistent. Shares are up 15.5% this year and are trading around its all-time highs. What will be the catalyst for the next break out?
3. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) has beat 2 quarters in a row and has come through the pandemic as a “winner.” Shares are up another 25% year-to-date. But will labor and commodity costs as well as the delta variant COVID outbreak bite in the third quarter?
4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM - Free Report) has beat 3 quarters in a row but shares have been treading water throughout 2021. Shares are up just 1.1% year-to-date after a 2-year rally of 123%. Manufacturing issues have hit the semiconductor industry in 2021. Will they come out of it in 2022?
5. Alcoa Corp. (AA - Free Report) has beat 6 quarters in a row. It’s been a surprise winner in 2021, with shares soaring 105% after a big 2020 coronavirus rally. Yet it has a forward P/E of just 7.2 as earnings are expected to be up 650% this year. Is there more gas left in the tank?