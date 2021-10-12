We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) closed at $21.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the mining company had lost 4.96% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.
CLF will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 22, 2021. On that day, CLF is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5425%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.73 billion, up 247.9% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $20.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3470.59% and +284.2%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLF should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.27% higher within the past month. CLF is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note CLF's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.44.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.