Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $173.13, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 6.2% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.
DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 365%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.77 billion, up 27.63% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% lower. DIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, DIS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.02, so we one might conclude that DIS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.