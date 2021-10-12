We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Facebook (FB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Facebook (FB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $323.77, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 13.56% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2021. On that day, FB is projected to report earnings of $3.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.34 billion, up 36.65% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.11 per share and revenue of $119.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.84% and +38.7%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. FB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note FB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.27, which means FB is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.88 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.