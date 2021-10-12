We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $139.38, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 3.81% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from WMT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 2.99% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $135.26 billion, up 0.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $565.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.51% and +1.11%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.03 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.42, so we one might conclude that WMT is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.