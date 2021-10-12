We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DraftKings (DKNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DraftKings (DKNG - Free Report) closed at $48.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DKNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DKNG is projected to report earnings of -$1.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $220.18 million, up 65.75% from the year-ago period.
DKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.18 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.22% and +105.16%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DKNG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. DKNG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.