Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Enbridge (ENB - Free Report) closed at $41.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 2.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.12%.
ENB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ENB to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.78%.
ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $36.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.2% and +25.05%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ENB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note ENB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.18, which means ENB is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.