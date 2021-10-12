We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
TJX (TJX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.97, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 8.27% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.
TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.26 billion, up 21.19% from the year-ago period.
TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $48.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +864.52% and +49.93%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% higher. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.09 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.84, which means TJX is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.01 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.