Image: Bigstock
Garmin (GRMN) Boosts Citation Excel/XLS Performance With G5000
Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) is putting in strong efforts to bolster its presence in the aviation industry on the back of its robust key offerings.
The latest upgrade of Cessna Citation Excel and XLS business jet fleet with Garmin’s G5000 integrated flight deck is a testament to the aforesaid statement.
Notably, G5000 was picked by many operators and owners to improvise their Citation Excel/XLS aircraft, which reflects the efficiency and reliability of the company’s aviation related offerings.
G5000 comes with automatic flight guidance and control systems combined with weather, charts, traffic, terrain and global connectivity options. Further, it offers an intuitive touchscreen interface and bright high-resolution displays.
Further, its integrated avionics suite caters to airspace modernization needs and helps in reducing operational costs.
Additionally, G5000 for the Citation Excel and Citation XLS comprises three landscape-oriented flight displays with split-screen capability.
Furthermore, it delivers a fully integrated Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out solution, which is compliant with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) rule.
Focus on Citation Excel/XLS
With G5000, Garmin strives to deliver an enhanced in-flight experience to pilots of Citation Excel/XLS.
In a bid to achieve this, G5000 enables pilots to view maps, charts, flight plan information, weather, checklists, TAWS, TCAS and Garmin SafeTaxi airport diagrams simultaneously with the help of its three landscape-oriented flight displays and split-screen capability.
Further, Controller Pilot Data Link Communication-Departure Clearance (CPDLC-DCL), which automates Clearance delivery operations at over 60 of the busiest airports in the United States, loads the departure clearance into the G5000 automatically. This is likely to help the Citation Excel/XLS pilots in receiving departure clearances faster and seamlessly.
Additionally, the jets under review will get Emergency Descent Mode feature with G5000. Further, the flight deck enables pilots to avail Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out solution, which is integrated into it.
These features are aimed at improving flight performance by reducing the pilot’s workload. This in turn is likely to favor Garmin’s adoption among pilots.
Aviation in Focus
We believe the company’s strong endeavors toward bolstering its aviation segment, which offers integrated avionics or flight decks, panel-mounted navigation, traffic, audio, transponder, weather and other products such as portable and wearable solutions, are expected to continue driving its momentum among the various flight owners as well as pilots.
Garmin’s family of autonomous safety solutions — Garmin Autonomi, which comprises Emergency Descent Mode (EDM) and Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), and Autoland — has emerged as a key catalyst for its aviation business.
Moreover, a robust flight display portfolio has been playing a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of Garmin’s aviation business.
Additionally, the company enjoys solid momentum across OEM and after-market customers on the back of its popular aviation solutions.
Hence, the growing endeavors to strengthen the aviation segment will continue to drive Garmin’s top line as well as strengthen its competitive position against its peers like Honeywell (HON - Free Report) , Esterline Technologies’ CMS Electronics, Raytheon Technologies’ (RTX - Free Report) Collins Aerospace, Sagem Avionics and Universal Avionics Systems, to name a few.