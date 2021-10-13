In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Alphabet (GOOGL) Google TV to Launch Realme 4K Streaming Stick
Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) division Google is gearing up to expand its portfolio of Google TV offerings in India on the back of new launches.
Reportedly, Realme will launch the company’s first Google TV streaming stick named Realme 4K Smart Google TV stick in the country on Oct 13.
The Realme 4K streaming stick supports HDMI 2.1, HDR10+ and 4k60. Further, it supports the content of over-the-top streaming services like Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) Prime Video.
With the recent move, the company strives to provide an enhanced viewing experience and thereby boost the adoption rate of Google TV in the country.
Efforts to Bolster Google TV
Apart from the latest move in India, the company has been taking strong initiatives to strengthen the prospects of Google TV globally.
Reportedly, the company previously introduced its first Chromecast streaming dongle for Google TV.
Further, it has integrated more than 30 streaming services including YouTube TV, Disney’s Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, HBO Go, Comedy Central, to name a few. The service is currently available in the United States.
In addition to this, the company announced a new remote-control experience on smartphones for Android TV and Google TV users, who need not have to use a physical remote anymore.
Competitive Scenario
With the latest initiative, Google is positioning itself well to compete against other players like Amazon, Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , and Xiaomi that are making strong efforts to expand streaming stick offerings in the country as well as globally.
Amazon offers Fire TV stick 4K, which supports Alexa, 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It supports the content of Apple TV, Netflix, Zee5 and Hotstar to name a few.
Further, Amazon’s Fire TV cube focuses on hands-free streaming. It also supports Alexa and shows content from Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, and Zee5, and others.
Apple TV 4K is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chip and 4K HDR support. Additionally, it supports Dolby Atmos sound.
Xiaomi’s Mi TV stick supports Google Assistant and 1080p quality. It further supports content from Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms.