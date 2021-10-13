In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
BCE Unit Boosts Broadband Network in Manitoba's Pembina Valley
Bell MTS, which is part of Canada-based communications company BCE Inc. (BCE - Free Report) , recently announced plans to expand its all-fiber broadband network to homes and businesses in Altona, Plum Coulee, Emerson, and Morris.
This is part of Bell’s accelerated capital investment in next-generation national network infrastructure. The expansion will bring direct fiber connections to almost 4,500 new locations in the Pembina Valley region of the Manitoba province.
Bell is committed to bringing its pure fiber connections and Internet and TV services to households and commercial locations in rural communities. The broadband expansion program will provide high-capacity fiber connections with Internet download speed of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to Bell’s services like Fibe TV.
At May-end, Bell announced an additional investment of C$1.7 billion over the next two years to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fiber, 5G, and rural networks.
The capital acceleration is in addition to the almost C$4 billion that Bell usually invests in broadband network infrastructure and expansion each year. It will significantly increase the connections in localities across the country while creating employment opportunities.
Apart from this, Bell MTS is nearing the completion of its fiber rollout in Morden. Announced in May 2020, Bell MTS will provide Gigabit Fibe Internet, Whole Home Wi-Fi, and Fibe TV service for 3,300 homes and business locations in the Pembina Valley city by the end of 2021.
In the wireless business, Bell is witnessing healthy subscriber base growth, thanks to its focus on higher-value smartphone loadings, demand for its IoT solutions, and higher average revenue per mobile phone user. It is likely to benefit from investments to enhance 5G access speed and coverage.
Other prominent players in the industry include TELUS Corp. (TU - Free Report) , Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) and Telefonica (TEF - Free Report) .