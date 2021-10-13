Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 13, 2021

  • Shares of Fastenal Company (FAST - Free Report) gained 3.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.
  • AZZ Inc.’s (AZZ - Free Report) shares increased 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.76 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.
  • Shares of Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) jumped 8.4% after it announced that rising demand for its shipping services will result in better-than-expected profit.
  • CarMax, Inc.’s (KMX - Free Report) shares advanced 1.8% after the company said that it is planning to hire 3,700 employees by this year end.

auto-tires-trucks automation industrial-products retail transportation