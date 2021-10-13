Back to top

TransUnion (TRU) Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer

TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) recently announced the appointment of Susan Muigai as executive vice president, chief human resources officer, effective Oct 4.

In her new role, Muigai will be supervising TransUnion’s human resource strategy and function, and will also be monitoring all aspects of organizational transformation – structure, culture, employment brand, talent and engagement – as well as overseeing HR fundamentals like compensations, benefits and HR systems.

Prior to joining TransUnion, Muigai was working in Walmart as senior vice president, People, for Walmart International, supporting 550,000 employees across 23 countries. For the past 16 years, she has served in multiple leadership roles at Walmart, spanning HR, Real Estate, Legal, Audit and Risk Management, based in the United States, Canada and India. Muigai had previously worked at Lang Michener LLP.

Considering Muigai’s vast experience in talent strategy, with strength in global HR strategy and execution, human capital management, organizational leadership, diversity and inclusion, ethics and governance, risk management, legal and compliance, and business transformation, the latest appointment is expected to complement TransUnion’s operations and strengthen its competitive position against names like Verisk Analytics (VRSK - Free Report) , IHS Markit (INFO - Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (FDS - Free Report) .

Chris Cartwright, president and CEO at TransUnion, stated, “I’m confident Susan will be a strong addition to TransUnion’s leadership team as we continue to nurture an inclusive culture, execute on our growth strategy and help people around the world access opportunities that lead to a higher quality of life.”


