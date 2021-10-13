Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sunrun (RUN) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. RUN surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of RUN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that RUN could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider RUN's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch RUN for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


