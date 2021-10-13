Disney (DIS) Sets Disney+ Pricing for Taiwan, Hong Kong Launch

Disney ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) recently revealed information regarding the pricing of Disney+ streaming service in Taiwan and Hong Kong, following its launch on Nov 12 and Nov 16, respectively. These launches are tied to its international Disney+ Day celebrations. For customers in Hong Kong, the price of Disney+ will be HK$73 ($8.97) per month, while an annual subscription in that region will cost HK$738 ($95.60). Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited will be the exclusive broadband service provider for Disney+ in Hong Kong, bringing its rich and exciting array of global and regional branded entertainment content to the screens of 7.5 million broadband and mobile service subscribers. For subscribers in Taiwan, Disney+ will be priced at NT$270 a month (about $10), and an annual subscription for the service will cost NT$2790 (about $100). Disney+ hopes to attract viewers with ad-free content including 1,200 movies and 16,000 TV episodes from its namesake studio, as well as company-owned entities Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. The package will also include the Star button, a general entertainment brand lineup that ranges from comedies to dramas and thrillers, with content sourced from Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures. Star will also be the venue for new originals and Asian content. Movies such as Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame, as well as TV series such as WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will all be part of the service's offerings. Subscribers will be able to download content to up to 10 devices at any one time, as well as stream it on up to four. Disney+ Day Celebratory Content Lineup
In addition to the Asian launches, Disney+ Day on Nov 12 — which marks the second anniversary of the launch of the service — will be a day that will include launches of new content on the service including Marvel Studios blockbuster
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which will make its streaming debut on that day. Network and syndicated television shows will join the celebration on Disney networks including ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic in the United States, and on owned networks around the world. Other titles which will become available for all subscribers on Nov 12 includes the new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a new short from The Simpsons, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s adventure film Jungle Cruise, an all-new series of original shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Olaf Presents, featuring the snowman from Frozen among others. Disney+ is currently available in 61 countries and 21 languages across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Within the Asia-Pacific region Disney’s streaming service is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore, where it is branded as Disney Plus, and in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand where it is branded as Disney+ Hotstar. Taiwan Mobile is reportedly in talks with Disney+ for an exclusive deal to offer discounted fees and other bundled promotions to its users. The rumored deal is expected to sustain the market dominance of Netflix ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) , which established an ongoing partnership with Chunghwa in 2019. Moreover, Disney+ will also expand internationally in South Korea during the Disney+ Day celebration. This is expected to aid international subscriber growth and revenues to compete better with the likes of Netflix, Apple’s ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) Apple TV+, Comcast’s ( CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) Peacock, and HBO and HBO Max among others. Disney+’s upcoming slate includes The King’s Man (Dec 22), Deep Water (Jan 14, 2022) and Death on the Nile (Feb 11, 2022).
Image: Bigstock
Disney (DIS) Sets Disney+ Pricing for Taiwan, Hong Kong Launch
Disney (DIS - Free Report) recently revealed information regarding the pricing of Disney+ streaming service in Taiwan and Hong Kong, following its launch on Nov 12 and Nov 16, respectively. These launches are tied to its international Disney+ Day celebrations.
For customers in Hong Kong, the price of Disney+ will be HK$73 ($8.97) per month, while an annual subscription in that region will cost HK$738 ($95.60). Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited will be the exclusive broadband service provider for Disney+ in Hong Kong, bringing its rich and exciting array of global and regional branded entertainment content to the screens of 7.5 million broadband and mobile service subscribers.
For subscribers in Taiwan, Disney+ will be priced at NT$270 a month (about $10), and an annual subscription for the service will cost NT$2790 (about $100).
Disney+ hopes to attract viewers with ad-free content including 1,200 movies and 16,000 TV episodes from its namesake studio, as well as company-owned entities Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.
The package will also include the Star button, a general entertainment brand lineup that ranges from comedies to dramas and thrillers, with content sourced from Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures. Star will also be the venue for new originals and Asian content.
Movies such as Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame, as well as TV series such as WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will all be part of the service's offerings.
Subscribers will be able to download content to up to 10 devices at any one time, as well as stream it on up to four.
Disney+ Day Celebratory Content Lineup
In addition to the Asian launches, Disney+ Day on Nov 12 — which marks the second anniversary of the launch of the service — will be a day that will include launches of new content on the service including Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which will make its streaming debut on that day.
Network and syndicated television shows will join the celebration on Disney networks including ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic in the United States, and on owned networks around the world.
Other titles which will become available for all subscribers on Nov 12 includes the new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a new short from The Simpsons, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s adventure film Jungle Cruise, an all-new series of original shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Olaf Presents, featuring the snowman from Frozen among others.
Disney+ is currently available in 61 countries and 21 languages across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
Within the Asia-Pacific region Disney’s streaming service is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore, where it is branded as Disney Plus, and in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand where it is branded as Disney+ Hotstar.
Taiwan Mobile is reportedly in talks with Disney+ for an exclusive deal to offer discounted fees and other bundled promotions to its users. The rumored deal is expected to sustain the market dominance of Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , which established an ongoing partnership with Chunghwa in 2019.
Moreover, Disney+ will also expand internationally in South Korea during the Disney+ Day celebration. This is expected to aid international subscriber growth and revenues to compete better with the likes of Netflix, Apple’s (AAPL - Free Report) Apple TV+, Comcast’s (CMCSA - Free Report) Peacock, and HBO and HBO Max among others.
Disney+’s upcoming slate includes The King’s Man (Dec 22), Deep Water (Jan 14, 2022) and Death on the Nile (Feb 11, 2022).