Accenture (ACN) to Benefit From Advoco Buyout: Here's How
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) recently announced the acquisition of Greenville, SC-based Advoco, one of the largest systems integrators for Infor EAM, a leading software-as-a-service suite for enterprise asset management (“EAM”). Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.
Advoco, which is Accenture’s 24th acquisition since 2017, focuses on strengthening and expanding the capabilities of the company’s Industry X. Some of Accenture's latest acquisitions include umlaut (Germany), Electro 80 (Australia), Pollux (Brazil), Myrtle (United States) and SALT Solutions (Germany).
How Will Accenture Benefit?
Advoco configures and integrates the Infor EAM software with companies’ current enterprise and operational systems, and EAM training programs. It joins the Industry X group with its full team, enhancing the group’s capabilities to digitize clients’ engineering and maintenance functions, factory floors and plant operations. Accenture has planned to launch Advoco’s Greenville office as a center of excellence for Infor EAM delivery, industry use cases and intelligent asset management.
The acquisition increases Accenture’s capacity to increase safety, sustainability, productivity and cost efficiency of operations and supply chains of its clients in the consumer goods & services, life sciences, industrial and transit industries.
We believe Accenture’s acquisitions strategy, which helps it broaden its product portfolio, market share and boost revenues, gives it an edge over competitors like Genpact (G - Free Report) , Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH - Free Report) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) .