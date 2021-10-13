Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) is a provider of online travel and related services to consumers and local partners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) operates as a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Daimler AG (DDAIF - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA - Free Report) provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) is a designer, producer, and seller of luxury performance sports cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary industrial-products