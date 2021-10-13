We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) is a provider of online travel and related services to consumers and local partners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) operates as a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Daimler AG (DDAIF - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA - Free Report) provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) is a designer, producer, and seller of luxury performance sports cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
