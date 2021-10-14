We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AMC Entertainment Holdings is one of 275 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC's full-year earnings has moved 15.29% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, AMC has gained about 1,636.79% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -7.88%. As we can see, AMC Entertainment Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, AMC belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.43% so far this year, so AMC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track AMC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.