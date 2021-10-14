We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Continental Resources (CLR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Continental Resources (CLR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Continental Resources is one of 258 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLR's full-year earnings has moved 59.47% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CLR has returned about 229.57% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 36.10%. As we can see, Continental Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, CLR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 110.46% so far this year, so CLR is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CLR as it looks to continue its solid performance.