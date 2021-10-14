We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Fidelity National Financial (FNF - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Fidelity National Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 908 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FNF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNF's full-year earnings has moved 22.05% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, FNF has moved about 20.67% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 19.12% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Fidelity National Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, FNF belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.27% so far this year, meaning that FNF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on FNF as it attempts to continue its solid performance.