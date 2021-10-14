We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Mosaic (MOS) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of The Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
The Mosaic is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS's full-year earnings has moved 54.19% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, MOS has moved about 80.14% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 7.06% on average. This means that The Mosaic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, MOS belongs to the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.76% so far this year, meaning that MOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MOS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.