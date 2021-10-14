The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Linde, Estee Lauder, Caterpillar, PPG, and Verisk

For Immediate Release
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) , The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) , Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) , PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) and Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Analyst Reports for Linde, Estee Lauder and Caterpillar
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Linde plc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Caterpillar Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Linde have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas Field Services industry in the year to date period (+13.7% vs. +18.5%), but things seem to be getting better for it. The Zacks analyst believes that increased ASU production in Florida is likely to address the growing industrial gas demand as well as boost Linde’s cash flow.
The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are being employed for manufacturing electronics. Since the third quarter last year, however, it has witnessed a steady decline in the contractual sale of its gas product backlog. There is also an uncertainty in demand growth for some of its industrial gases and new projects due to the ongoing pandemic.
(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)
Estee Lauder shares have gained +38.3% over the past year against the Zacks Cosmetics industry’s gain of +10.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that company has been benefiting from its growing Skin Care business for some time now. It has also been gaining from impressive online business as more consumers are shifting to this mode of shopping.
The company saw net sales growth in every region and product category in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. It is also undertaking robust cost-control measures. Some retail store closures amid the coronavirus pandemic are a concern for the company though. International travel restrictions have also been negatively impacting the consumer traffic.
(You can read the full research report on Estee Lauder here >>>)
Shares of Caterpillar have lost -14.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Construction and Mining industry’s loss of -14.5%, however, things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that Caterpillar is likely gain from improving demand in most of its end markets as well as the cost control efforts.
Launch of new products, investment in expanded offerings and digital capabilities will also aid growth. The Construction Industries segment should gain from strength in residential as well as non-residential construction in the United States, and rising demand in other parts of the world.
Its near-term results, however, are likely to be impacted by headwinds stemming from supply constraints, and high input costs. The uncertainty regarding the ongoing pandemic only adds to its woes.
(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PPG Industries, Inc. and Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.