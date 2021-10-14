Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $45.95, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had lost 18.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.

ZIM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.33 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +531.65% and +140.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% higher. ZIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, ZIM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.62.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


